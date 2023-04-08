Colorado begins back to school as first district starts Monday

Summer vacation is over for thousands of students across Colorado as the journey back to the classroom begins.

COLORADO, USA — It's the end of summer for thousands of schoolchildren in Colorado.

Adams County School District 14 kicked off the back-to-school period in Colorado with its first day of classes on Monday.

Other Colorado school districts will follow the Commerce City district including Aurora Public Schools and Douglas County School District on Tuesday.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) heads back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 21, for the 2023-24 academic school year.

Adams County School District 14

First day of school: Monday, Aug. 7

Registration at Adams14.net

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

First day of school: Monday, Aug. 14

Registration at Adams12.org

Aurora Public Schools

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 8

Registration at AuroraK12.org

Boulder Valley School District

First day: Grades K-5, 6, 9: Wednesday, Aug. 16

First day: Grades 7, 8, 10-12: Thursday, Aug. 17

Registration at BVSD.org

Cherry Creek School District

First day: Grades 3, 4, 5, 6: Monday, Aug. 14

First day: Grades 1, 2, 7, 8: Tuesday, Aug. 15

First day of school all students: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Registration at CherryCreekSchools.org

Denver Public Schools

First day of school: Monday, Aug. 21

Registration at DPSK12.org

Douglas County School District

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 8

Registration at DCSDK12.org

Jeffco Public Schools

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Registration at JeffCoPublicSchools.org

Mapleton Public Schools

First day of school: Grades 1-12: Monday, Aug. 14

First day of school: Kindergarten: Tuesday, Aug. 15, or Wednesday, Aug. 16

Registration at Mapleton.us

St. Vrain Valley School District

First day: Grades 1-5, 6, 9: Wednesday, Aug. 16

First day: Grades 7, 8, 10-12: Thursday, Aug. 17

First day: Kindergarten: Friday, Aug. 18

Registration at SVVSD.org

Westminster Public Schools

First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Registration at WestminsterPublicSchools.org

