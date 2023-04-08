Colorado begins back to school as first district starts Monday

COLORADO, USA — It's the end of summer for thousands of schoolchildren in Colorado.
Adams County School District 14 kicked off the back-to-school period in Colorado with its first day of classes on Monday.
Other Colorado school districts will follow the Commerce City district including Aurora Public Schools and Douglas County School District on Tuesday.
Denver Public Schools (DPS) heads back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 21, for the 2023-24 academic school year.
Adams County School District 14
- First day of school: Monday, Aug. 7
- Registration at Adams14.net
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- First day of school: Monday, Aug. 14
- Registration at Adams12.org
Aurora Public Schools
- First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 8
- Registration at AuroraK12.org
Boulder Valley School District
- First day: Grades K-5, 6, 9: Wednesday, Aug. 16
- First day: Grades 7, 8, 10-12: Thursday, Aug. 17
- Registration at BVSD.org
Cherry Creek School District
- First day: Grades 3, 4, 5, 6: Monday, Aug. 14
- First day: Grades 1, 2, 7, 8: Tuesday, Aug. 15
- First day of school all students: Wednesday, Aug. 16
- Registration at CherryCreekSchools.org
Denver Public Schools
- First day of school: Monday, Aug. 21
- Registration at DPSK12.org
Douglas County School District
- First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 8
- Registration at DCSDK12.org
Jeffco Public Schools
- First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 15
- Registration at JeffCoPublicSchools.org
Mapleton Public Schools
- First day of school: Grades 1-12: Monday, Aug. 14
- First day of school: Kindergarten: Tuesday, Aug. 15, or Wednesday, Aug. 16
- Registration at Mapleton.us
St. Vrain Valley School District
- First day: Grades 1-5, 6, 9: Wednesday, Aug. 16
- First day: Grades 7, 8, 10-12: Thursday, Aug. 17
- First day: Kindergarten: Friday, Aug. 18
- Registration at SVVSD.org
Westminster Public Schools
- First day of school: Tuesday, Aug. 15
- Registration at WestminsterPublicSchools.org
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.