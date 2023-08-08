Denver nonprofit distributing school supplies to families in need Sunday

Servicios de la Raza will be hosting two backpack giveaway events in August, first in Pueblo and then in Denver.

DENVER — Families in need will have an opportunity to get free school supplies at two back-to-school events this month.

The back-to-school events, hosted by Servicios de la Raza, will cover everything from backpacks, school supplies, family resources and school snacks.

The first event will take place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., or until supplies run out, at 805 W. 4th St. in Pueblo.

The second will be on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out, at Servicios de la Raza at 3131 W. 14th Ave. in Denver.

The free backpack and resource events are presented by Servicios de la Raza and Kenzi's Causes.

Children must be present or a birth certificate or school ID must be provided to receive supplies.

Servicios De La Raza, the state's largest nonprofit serving Latinos, said the event is about supporting the children of Colorado, and they couldn't do it without the community's help.

People who wish to donate can do so at es@serviciosdelaraza.org.

