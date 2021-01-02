3 survive plane crash in Silt, Garfield County Sheriff's Office says

All passengers are expected to survive, but one is still being recused by officials.

SILT, Colo. — A plane with three people inside crashed near Chair Bar Road on Sunday, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said in a news release.

GCSO said Search and Rescue arrived at 3:50 p.m. after the office received a call of a downed aircraft around 2:40 p.m, and were still working to remove the last passenger about 4:30 p.m.

All three people are expected to survive the crash, GCSO said.

Search and rescue efforts were slowed by the rugged terrain in the area as well as the ground conditions, GCSO said.

"The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the responders for their quick response to this unfortunate event," GCSO said in the release.

Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Silt Police Department, Colorado River and Fire Rescue, Garfield County Search and Rescue and Sheriff’s Office. GCSO said air support was provided by three separate entities in the form of helicopters on the ground near the wreckage.

GCSO has not yet said the reason for the crash or released the names and conditions of those involved.

