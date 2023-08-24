Plume of smoke visible from diesel fire in downtown Denver

Firefighters said there is no hazard to the building or the surrounding area.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department said a large plume of smoke visible in downtown Denver Thursday morning was from crews burning off excess diesel fuel from a boiler.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel at 15th Street and Court Place. The fire department said a diesel-fueled boiler on the roof of the hotel was overfilled. Crews burned off the excess fuel, putting up a large plume of black smoke.

Firefighters said there is no hazard to the building or the surrounding area. DFD crews were on scene monitoring the fire.

Lots of smoke in the area of 15th St. and Court Pl. downtown. Fire crews were on scene monitoring as a boiler on the roof was burning off excess fuel. Looks to have subsided at this time. pic.twitter.com/XH9zYYCxNv — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) August 24, 2023

More Denver news:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

9NEWSLETTER