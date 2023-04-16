Police searching for man missing in Glen Haven

Emergency crews are searching for a 53-year-old man who reportedly got lost in the mountains.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLEN HAVEN, Colo. — Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is searching for a man who went missing near his home in Glen Haven.

The family of 53 year-old Jerry Allbright reported him missing after he didn't return home on Friday.

The family said Allbright left the house on foot that evening and didn't hear from him until early the next day when he sent a text message saying he was lost in the mountains.

The LSCO Emergency Services and other agencies have began their search efforts with the assistance from Civil Air Patrol.

Cell phone data collected from that text message indicated that Allbright was about 2 miles west away from his home.

Allbright was last seen wearing a black puffy coat and black beanie.

LCSO is asking anyone who has any information on Allbright's location or who may have seen him to contact them at 970-416-1985.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

> The 9Wants to Know investigative team is covering this story. If you have a tip about this story or any other story email blowthewhistle@9news.com

or