Plane that crashed on E-470 damaged in prior Florida crash

The single engine Cessna suffered "substantial" damage when its landing gear collapsed in February 2021, according to an NTSB report.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — The same plane that crashed in a median along E-470 just east of Interstate 25 in Douglas County suffered "substantial" damage in another crash in Florida just over a year ago, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

A Cessna P210N single-engine, six-passenger aircraft was flying north on Tuesday when it crashed just after 2 p.m. in the center median of E-470 at Jamaica Road, directly south of Centennial Airport, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

On Tuesday, the plane took off from Dodge City Regional Airport in Kansas and was en route to Centennial Airport and was on approach when it crashed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The two people onboard were able to walk away from the crash and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An NTSB report shows the plane was also involved in another incident on Feb. 20, 2021, at Bartow Executive Airport in Bartow, Florida.

The pilot was not injured in that crash. He told investigators that he had flown to Florida earlier that day from Greenville, South Carolina to attend a memorial service, the report says.

During the service, he said an oil change was completed on the plane at the airport before he returned there for his trip home. He said shortly after takeoff he began to hear a "clicking" sound and when he was over the Gainesville area he decided to return to Bartow rather than continuing on with what he suspected could be an electrical problem, the report says.

He said when he approached to land everything seemed normal, the report says. He touched down on the left main landing gear and then the nose gear, and after that reported that the tail seemed to “fall out” from under him, according to the report.

Once the plane came to a stop, the pilot exited the plane and walked around where he realized that the two main landing gear had collapsed, which resulted in damage to the left wing and fuselage.

A spokesperson for the FAA described the incident as a "landing gear collapse."