Police looking for missing Pueblo girl

Rachel Bastain was last seen with her noncustodial mother in the 900-block of West U.S. Highway 50 in Pueblo.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 7-year-old girl out of Pueblo.

Rachel Bastain was last seen on Friday with her noncustodial mother in the 900-block of West U.S. Highway 50, according to the CBI. That's near Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 50 in Pueblo.

She is described as 4 feet 8 inches tall and 82 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The mother, 39-year-old Cassandra Bastain, and Rachel are believed to be traveling in a red 1990 Ford Explorer with a fictitious Texas license plate of S63XSJ.

Anyone who has seen Rachel or Cassandra is asked to call 911.

Endangered missing alert: Rachael Bastian, 7, blonde hair, last seen on Aug. 11 with noncustodial mother, Cassandra Bastian, last seen in the 900 block of W US HWY 50. They are believed to be traveling in a 1990 red Ford Explorer bearing a fictitious Texas plate S63XSJ. pic.twitter.com/0U57KAz8Uo — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) August 16, 2023

