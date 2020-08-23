Rescue underway for injured base jumper near Mt. Evans

The woman was jumping from the 'Black Wall' and her parachute failed to open fully, the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office said.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colorado — A rescue was underway Sunday afternoon for an injured base jumper whose parachute didn't fully open in the Mount Evans Wilderness area in Clear Creek County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Clear Creek Sheriff's Office received a report about 8:55 a.m. Sunday of the injured base jumper in the area of Grey Wolf Mountain, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Witnesses on the scene said the woman was base jumping from the "Black Wall" area and her parachute didn't open fully, the release says.

The sheriff's office and the Alpine Search and Rescue Team responded to the scene. Two Fight for Life helicopters were airlifting rescuers into the area, according to the release.

> Video above: Sky9 flies over the rescue near Mt. Evans.

Sky9 flew over the rescue about 1 p.m., where crews were with the injured woman. The rescue effort could take several hours to complete because of the rough terrain, the sheriff's office said.