2 trails reopen in Rocky Mountain National Park after 2020 fire

Green Mountain Trail and Tonahutu Trail open for the first time since the East Troublesome Fire roared through in October 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Two trails reopened at Rocky Mountain National Park Wednesday morning, giving hikers and backpackers more options as they traverse the wilderness.

Green Mountain Trail and Tonahutu Trail from Big Meadow to Flattop Mountain on the west side of the park are open for the first time since October 2020.

The trails closed in the aftermath of the East Troublesome Fire, which stretched across 18 miles and over 100,000 acres in Grand County.

It was the largest fire in Rocky Mountain National Park’s 107-year history, burning over 21,000 acres within the park.

>Video above: The park still bears the mark of the East Troublesome Fire.

Park management warned visitors to be careful in burn areas. The damaged space may contain additional hazards. These include burned-out stump holes, unstable ground and dead trees, loose rocks, rolling logs and debris, and possible flash flooding.

With little forest canopy and limited shade as the area recovers, visitors should be aware of hot, dry conditions in these areas. This is especially important as Denver and surrounding areas enter what looks to be a long heat wave.

Certain trails remain closed to all users. Those include the Sun Valley and River Trail and the Lower Tonahutu Trail between Big Meadows and the KVC Turkey Spur Trail on the west side of the park and the Mirror Lake trail system to the northwest.

On the east side, the Spruce Lake Trail remains closed as well.