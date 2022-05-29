3 climbers possibly caught in rockfall, avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park

A rockfall and avalanche were reported around 9 a.m. Sunday near Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are searching for three climbers who were possibly caught in a rockfall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) Sunday morning.

Around 9 a.m., the rockfall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir at Mt. Meeker by other climbers in the area, RMNP spokesperson Kyle Patterson said.

RMNP's Search and Rescue Team is responding to the scene, along with multiple other agencies.

No further information on the climbers potentially involved was available.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



