x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 climbers possibly caught in rockfall, avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park

A rockfall and avalanche were reported around 9 a.m. Sunday near Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker.
Credit: KUSA file

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are searching for three climbers who were possibly caught in a rockfall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) Sunday morning.

Around 9 a.m., the rockfall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir at Mt. Meeker by other climbers in the area, RMNP spokesperson Kyle Patterson said.

RMNP's Search and Rescue Team is responding to the scene, along with multiple other agencies.

No further information on the climbers potentially involved was available.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed. 

RELATED: Skier killed in avalanche near Steamboat Springs

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.  

RELATED: Snowshoer, 2 dogs killed in avalanche in Marble area

RELATED: Weak snowpack leads to avalanches across Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

RELATED: 2 snowshoers, dog buried in Summit County avalanche

More Videos

In Other News

Another lawsuit stemming from 2020 protests against racial injustice filed