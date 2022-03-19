Skier killed in avalanche near Steamboat Springs

The Routt County Sheriff's Office said two backcountry skiers triggered an avalanche in the Fish Creek drainage area Saturday.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A backcountry skier has died after getting caught in an avalanche near Steamboat Springs Saturday.

According to a release from the Routt County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a report at around 12:20 p.m. that two backcountry skiers had triggered an avalanche in the Fish Creek drainage area east of Steamboat Springs.

One of the skiers was caught in the avalanche, the release said, and came to rest against a tree. He was not buried and was not breathing when his companion reached him, according to the release.

The survivor performed CPR for close to an hour as Routt County Search and Rescue and Classic Air were responding, the release said, but it failed to save him.

Classic Air rescued the surviving skier via helicopter, according to the release, and efforts to retrieve the victim were still underway as of early Saturday evening.

The name of the person who died is being withheld until his family has been notified, the release said.

