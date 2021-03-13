Snow storm brings business boom for some restaurants while leaving others out in the cold

Boulder could see some of the highest snow totals on the front range. That has some businesses preparing for a busy weekend.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder could see some of the highest snow totals on the front range in the impending storm. For some, that means a snow day. For others, business is just starting to heat up.

A hotdog with a side of three feet of snow won't be on the menu at Freddie’s Hot Dog stand on Pearl Street. The trolley has been out on Pearl Street for 41 years, except for days like Saturday and Sunday when it's too snowy.

"If there’s no people out here, then there’s no business," said Mike Codrey, who runs the business with Mike Horowitz.

"There’s no way I could push through the snow. That’s the biggest problem," Horowitz added about the mobile hotdog stand. "Even trying to push it a half a block in the snow is almost impossible."

Across town and up the hill, Boss Lady Pizza's orders are stacking up deeper than the snow totals.

"We’re getting ready for the apocalypse here," said Andrew Dean, Boss Lady Pizza manager. "It certainly sounds like it’s going to be crazy."

Does a couple of feet of snow deter college students from pizza? Amber Neszpaul is ready for anything.

"If the power goes out, we have headlamps. It’s happened before where the power has gone out and we literally will have cooks cooking pizza with their headlamps on," said Neszpaul, another manager at Boss Lady Pizza. "It’s comfort food. Pure comfort food. It’s perfect for a winter storm. Nice and hot."

Boss Lady Pizza will deliver food around Boulder for as long as they can until delivery drivers feel unsafe on the road.

"We’re anticipating to have a lot of deliveries, but we also try our best to not force our delivery drivers to drive in the snow," said Dean.

With a full kitchen, an empty stomach, and a line of drivers ready to deliver, there’s not a whole lot left to do but grab a pizza and wait for the snow.

