COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New surveillance video appears to show missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch getting into a truck last Monday, the day he was last seen.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that the video is now part of their investigation.

Gannon's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, told investigators the boy was last seen at his home in Lorson Ranch between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m., on Monday. She told the Sheriff’s Office he said was going to a friend's house.

Gannon has not been seen since.

He’s described as 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Gannon Stauch was last seen Monday at his home in Colorado Springs.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

A neighbor who captured the surveillance video, which appears to show Gannon getting into a truck earlier that day, told KRDO, our sister station in Colorado Springs the truck belongs to Letecia Stauch.

On Tuesday, EPCSO asked anyone with additional surveillance video to come forward and share that footage with police.

EPCSO said they are searching "targeted areas" for Gannon, but did not give specific locations.

In an update Feb. 2, the Sheriff's Office said that more than 50 people were looking for the boy. They had received at least 134 tips and plan to continue to vet and follow-up on each lead.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the EPCSO tipline at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.

