3 men who died in suspected drug overdose in Denver were brothers, family says

DENVER — The three men who were found dead in Denver on Sunday after a suspected drug overdose were related, according to family.

Police were called to an apartment on Kittredge Street in northeast Denver around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the three men who died there as 28-year-old Darren King Jr., 30-year-old Terrance King and 31-year-old Jairon Jackson.

"It is hard to let go. It is hard to know I won’t get to see him or talk to him every day," Jackson's cousin Wanda Miller said.

Since Sunday, Miller has been watching videos of her cousin. Replaying memories of him is helping her family feel his presence again.

She shared one of her favorites -- an "American Idol" audition video from 2012.

Jackson stole the hearts of the judges, and at 19 years old he got a ticket to Hollywood.

"Very outgoing, very friendly. His personality was infectious," he said.

Miller said Jackson was the half-brother of the other two men. On Sunday, his family hadn't heard from him in a while, and they got concerned. Miller said relatives could hear a phone ringing in Jackson's apartment, but no one was answering.

A family member found all three of them unconscious inside.

"Family members on his father's side backed their truck up and went through the balcony and one of the family members went in there and found all three of them," she said.

Police suspect they overdosed. Final autopsy results are still pending.

"It is not something we would have ever suspected of him or we ever knew he was doing or would do something like that," Miller said.

Jackson had been singing since he was a little boy. His sister, Taraia Jackson, said he always used to sing in church. He celebrated his 31st birthday on Oct. 20. There was a big party so he could have all of his family together for the day.

"He was always happy," Taraia Jackson said. "He loved to see other people happy. He was always smiling. He loved his family. He was big on family and friends. He always wanted everyone to come together.”