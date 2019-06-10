DENVER — The 38th annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF), held each year at the Colorado Convention Center, featured more than 800 breweries and 4,000 beers.
This year's event was Oct. 3, 4 and 5, so better luck next year if you didn't make it to the largest collection of U.S. beer served in a public tasting event.
According to GABF's website:
The Professional Judge Panel awards gold, silver or bronze medals that are recognized around the world as symbols of brewing excellence. These awards are among the most coveted in the industry and heralded by the winning brewers in their national advertising.
Five different three-hour judging sessions take place over the three-day period during the week of the festival. Judges are assigned beers to evaluate in their specific area of expertise and never judge their own product or any product in which they have a concern.
Here are the 2019 winners from Colorado:
Gold
Beer name: More Dodge Less RAM
Comrade Brewing Co., Denver | American-Style India Pale Ale
Beer name: Superpower IPA
Comrade Brewing Co., Denver | American-Style Strong Pale Ale
Beer name: Junebug
Echo Brewing Co., Erie | Belgian- and French-Style Ale
Beer name: Get The Funk Out
Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, Denver | Belgian-Style Lambic or Sour Ale
Beer name: Fu Fighter
Good River Beer, Denver | Belgian-Style Pale Strong Ale
Beer name: Way West Wit
Zuni Street Brewing Co., Denver | Belgian-Style Witbier
Beer name: Boombastic Hazy IPA
Holidaily Brewing Co., Golden | Gluten-Free Beer
Beer name: 1956 Golden Ale
Bootstrap Brewing, Longmont | Golden or Blonde Ale
Beer name: A&M Honey Bock
BJ's Restaurant & Brewery - Boulder, Boulder | Honey Beer
Beer name: Extra Extra Juicy Bits
WeldWerks Brewing Co., Greeley | Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale
Beer name: Northstar Imperial Porter
Twisted Pine Brewing Co., Boulder | Other Strong Beer
Beer name: Knuckle Dragger
Dueces Wild Brewery, Colorado Springs | Scotch Ale
Beer name: Amburana Dream
Denver Beer Co. - Olde Town Arvada, Arvada | Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer
2019 Champion Breweries:
Mid-Size Brewpub and Mid-Size Brewpub Brewer of the Year:
Westbound & Down Brewing Co., Idaho Springs
Small Brewing Company and Small Brewing Company Brewer of the Year:
Comrade Brewing Co., Denver
