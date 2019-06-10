DENVER — The 38th annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF), held each year at the Colorado Convention Center, featured more than 800 breweries and 4,000 beers.

This year's event was Oct. 3, 4 and 5, so better luck next year if you didn't make it to the largest collection of U.S. beer served in a public tasting event.

According to GABF's website:

The Professional Judge Panel awards gold, silver or bronze medals that are recognized around the world as symbols of brewing excellence. These awards are among the most coveted in the industry and heralded by the winning brewers in their national advertising.

Five different three-hour judging sessions take place over the three-day period during the week of the festival. Judges are assigned beers to evaluate in their specific area of expertise and never judge their own product or any product in which they have a concern.

Here are the 2019 winners from Colorado:

Gold

Beer name: More Dodge Less RAM

Comrade Brewing Co., Denver | American-Style India Pale Ale

Beer name: Superpower IPA

Comrade Brewing Co., Denver | American-Style Strong Pale Ale

Beer name: Junebug

Echo Brewing Co., Erie | Belgian- and French-Style Ale

Beer name: Get The Funk Out

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, Denver | Belgian-Style Lambic or Sour Ale

Beer name: Fu Fighter

Good River Beer, Denver | Belgian-Style Pale Strong Ale

Beer name: Way West Wit

Zuni Street Brewing Co., Denver | Belgian-Style Witbier

Beer name: Boombastic Hazy IPA

Holidaily Brewing Co., Golden | Gluten-Free Beer

Beer name: 1956 Golden Ale

Bootstrap Brewing, Longmont | Golden or Blonde Ale

Beer name: A&M Honey Bock

BJ's Restaurant & Brewery - Boulder, Boulder | Honey Beer

Beer name: Extra Extra Juicy Bits

WeldWerks Brewing Co., Greeley | Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale

Beer name: Northstar Imperial Porter

Twisted Pine Brewing Co., Boulder | Other Strong Beer

Beer name: Knuckle Dragger

Dueces Wild Brewery, Colorado Springs | Scotch Ale

Beer name: Amburana Dream

Denver Beer Co. - Olde Town Arvada, Arvada | Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer

2019 Champion Breweries:

Mid-Size Brewpub and Mid-Size Brewpub Brewer of the Year:

Westbound & Down Brewing Co., Idaho Springs

Small Brewing Company and Small Brewing Company Brewer of the Year:

Comrade Brewing Co., Denver

