LYONS, Colorado — The "Tiny House Fire" that was burning about 10 miles outside Lyons is nearly contained, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Evacuation orders were issued for the Conifer Hill area north of Highway 7 on Monday as the fire grew to 15-acres. That evacuation order was lifted shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday as firefighters near containment.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The fire started behind a house in the 23000 block of South St. Vrain Drive about 10 miles southwest of the town of Lyons, the sheriff's office said. It was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff's offce said the flames got into the trees and spread uphill onto U.S. Forest Service Land.

According to Robert Sullenberger, division chief for the department, about 15 homes were evacuated. Sullenberger was not able to provide details as to why authorities are calling it the Tiny House Fire.

Sullenberger said that as far as he is aware, no structures have burned and there have been no injuries.

WATCH BELOW: SKY9 flies above Tiny House Fire

The Allenspark Fire District, Lyons Fire and the U.S. Forest Service all responded to the fire. There were approximately 100 emergency personnel working to contain the fire on Monday.

Sullenberger said that at this point, they do not know what caused the fire.

Lyons is a city in Boulder County and is located about 45 miles slightly northwest of Denver.

