18-year-old killed in crash in Weld County

The Colorado State Patrol said four other teenagers were hurt in the crash.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A single-vehicle crash in Weld County overnight left the 18-year-old driver dead and four other teens injured.

The Colorado State Patrol said the car rolled over on Weld County Road 88 at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The 18-year-old man driving the car died at the scene. The four passengers, all of whom were 17 or 18 years old, were taken to the hospital.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

The name of the driver has not been released.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:

Expect the unexpected

Slow down

Don't tailgate

Be aware of emergency crews

Heed signs

Obey flaggers

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Keep with the traffic flow

Plan your drive

Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.

Colorado's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane when there’s an emergency situation along the shoulder. If the driver can’t move over, they must slow down significantly to avoid an accident.

The law was implemented in 2005 and strengthened in 2020. A CDOT news release states: "The updated law stipulates that if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour. On roadways with speed limits 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit. Drivers that fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300."

CDOT recommends people check COtrip.org to find out about road conditions, construction zones, and traffic alerts.

