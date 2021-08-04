Dive teams respond to Garrison Lakes for 'person in distress'

It's not clear exactly what happened or if the person is expected to be okay.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Dive teams are responding to a lake in Wheat Ridge Wednesday after police said there was a call for a person in distress.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said they received a call about a person in distress at the lake near Garrison Street and West 49th Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

That is near Interstate 70 and Kipling Parkway.

The West Metro Fire Department and Arvada Fire Department brought in their dive teams to assist with the call.

> Video above: The reasons Colorado had a record number of drownings in 2020

No other details were released about exactly what happened or whether the person is expected to be ok.

Independence Street was closed between 49th Avenue and 50th Avenue during the response.