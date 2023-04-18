83-year-old man facing charges related to Badger Creek Fire

A stage 1 Fire Ban, which forbids open burning, remains in effect in Park County.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTSEL, Colo. — An 83-year-old man faces felony arson charges related to a wildfire in Park County that burned 41 acres and prompted evacuations near the town of Hartsel earlier this month.

The Park County Sheriff announced that Robert Heneghan faces a charge of fourth-degree arson. According to the sheriff, there is "probable cause" to believe that Heneghan started a fire on his property on April 12. It spread and caused the Badger Creek Fire that damaged property and injured a firefighter who had superficial burns. No structures were lost.

A burn ban was in place at the time of the fire and remains in place now.

“This fire was preventable. We remind the public that the county is in a Stage 1 Fire Ban which prohibits open flames, ashes or heat sources. We must all be more vigilant and think twice before working with anything outdoors that can create a spark,” said Sheriff Tom McGraw.

The fire was fully contained on April 13.

Heneghan is due in court on May 15, according to the sheriff's office.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Marshall Fire Coverage





9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.