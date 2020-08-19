Helicopter rescues backpacker trapped by the Cameron Peak Fire

A backpacker surrounded by the Cameron Peak Fire was airlifted from the fire Tuesday afternoon by a Colorado National Guard helicopter.

The backpacker is presumed to be the last recreationist in the Cameron Peak Fire, which has grown to more than 15,000 acres as of Wednesday morning with 0% containment.

David Moore, Larimer County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said the agency was contacted at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday with an SOS signal from the man's Garmin GPS navigation system, indicating he was trapped by the fire near Blue Lake. The lake is 5 miles in from the trailhead along Colorado Highway 14 and near where the fire is believed to have started in the Roosevelt National Forest's Rawah Wilderness.

The sheriff's office contacted the Colorado National Guard, which specially equipped a helicopter, to rescue the man, whose name was not released.

> Video above shows the Cameron Peak Fire growing to more than 14,000 acres.

The man, who said he had been in the area since Thursday, the day the fire started, was transported by helicopter to a sheriff's office Emergency Services specialist at 5:40 p.m.