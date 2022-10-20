Boulder County wildfire forcing evacuations

The evacuation zone spans from Lefthand Canyon Road on the south to Nelson Road on the north.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire is burning just off Highway 36 north of Boulder. The fire is forcing residents nearby to evacuate.

The fire was first reported by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) a little after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Initially, residents of four homes were told to evacuate, but BCSO expanded the evacuation area just after 3 p.m. The evacuation zone spans from Lefthand Canyon Road on the south to Nelson Road on the north. Heil Valley Ranch is on the west side of the evacuation zone.

The sheriff's office said just after 3:30 p.m. that firefighters are starting to get containment on the fire, which is estimated to be about 10 acres.

Highway 36 is shut down between Neva and Nelson roads due to the smoke.

There's no word yet on how the fire started.

Elevated fire weather conditions were in place as of Thursday afternoon. Winds were gusting between 20 to 25 mph in nearby Boulder, with temperatures in the mid-70s (about 10 degrees above average) and relative humidity under 10%.

That's a fairly high degree of fire danger, although winds generally remain on the lighter side.

This is a developing story and we will be updating this article as information becomes available.

