WATCH LIVE: Brush fire in Glenwood Canyon prompts evacuations, closes I-70

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to a wildfire burning in the area.

The 120 Fire is about 50 acres in size and has led to evacuations in the nearby Bair Ranch and Grizzly Creek areas, according to the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.

A small number of homes have been evacuated on County Roads 200 and 202 via in-person notifications, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said.

I-70 is currently closed eastbound at the main Glenwood Springs exit, and westbound at the Dotsero exit.

Glenwood Fire said plumes of smoke can be seen from Rifle and Carbondale.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

