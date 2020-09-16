Cameron Peak Fire crews get ready for westerly winds

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire on Monday remained at 102,596 acres with 4% of natural containment, as 1,054 personnel fought the fire that started from a suspected human cause on Aug. 13.

Weather/air quality

A high pressure system will remain in place throughout the week, and the temperatures will remain in the 70s with humidity in the teens. Wednesday will bring a change in the winds with gusts from the northwest up to 25 mph, which will test fire lines. A storm system is forecast to move into the area over the weekend, possibly bringing thunderstorms.