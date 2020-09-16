Cameron Peak Fire crews get ready for westerly winds

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire on Monday remained at 102,596 acres with 4% of natural containment, as 1,054 personnel fought the fire that started from a suspected human cause on Aug. 13.
The fire burning in the mountains west of Fort Collins has destroyed 54 structures, including 25 homes. Among the destroyed is a historic Poudre Canyon home, dating to 1885.
Here is Tuesday's update. Fore additional details, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/.
Weather/air quality
A high pressure system will remain in place throughout the week, and the temperatures will remain in the 70s with humidity in the teens. Wednesday will bring a change in the winds with gusts from the northwest up to 25 mph, which will test fire lines. A storm system is forecast to move into the area over the weekend, possibly bringing thunderstorms.
Air quality for the Fort Collins area will remain good through Tuesday morning then start to worsen, with moderate air quality Wednesday as gusty northwest winds drive the fire smoke east.
>>Watch video above: Cameron Peak Fire burns down 25 homes in Larimer County
