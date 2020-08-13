Crews battle brush fire near Cherry Creek State Park shooting range

South Metro Fire Rescue said the vegetation fire was near the Cherry Creek State Park shooting range.

AURORA, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a brush fire on the south side of Cherry Creek State Park on Thursday.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) tweeted at 3:11 p.m. Thursday that the vegetation fire was near the Cherry Creek State Park shooting range. That's west of South Parker Road and East Belleview Avenue.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened, according to SMFR.

A large smoke plume could be seen south of Interstate 225 and South Parker Road around 3 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

SMFR is on scene of a brush fire, larger than 1 acre, on the south side of Cherry Creek State Park. There are no injuries and no structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/kzILVWGzcb — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 13, 2020