Garage fire creates smoke plume in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Douglas County Thursday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) first tweeted about an attached garage fire on Deertrail Drive in Douglas County at 2:11 p.m. Thursday. That is in the area of E-470 and South Parker Road.

Firefighters were able to prevent the garage fire from spreading through the wildland and into the neighborhood.

SMFR said a two-car garage and vehicles inside were destroyed and there is heavy damage to an adjacent home. The agency added that there were no fire hydrants in this area so water had to be trucked in by water tenders.

There were injuries reported from the fire, according to SMFR. Franktown Fire and Rattlesnake Fire assisted on the scene of the fire.

A large smoke plume was visible for miles on the southeast side of the Denver metro area.

@SouthMetroPIO is responding to an attached garage fire on Deertrail Dr. in Douglas County. Crews responding report a plume of smoke visible. No injuries reported #9News pic.twitter.com/4TZrJmf2bf — Kathy Sabine (@KathySabine9) August 13, 2020

Firefighters have prevented the fire from spreading through the wildland and into the neighborhood. A 2 car garage and vehicles inside are destroyed and there is heavy damage to the adjacent home. No fire hydrants in this area so water is being trucked in by water tenders. pic.twitter.com/kZZBDCz4Ze — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 13, 2020

