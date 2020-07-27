Fire damages two homes in Aurora, firefighter injured

The outside fire was in the 500 block of North Florence Street, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue said an outside fire in the 500 block of North Florence Street was under control after it threatened structures.

The fire damaged two separate addresses on the block, which is in a residential area west of Havana Street and south of East 6th Avenue.

No residents were injured. A firefighter sustained a minor injury, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Crews responding to an outside fire threatening structures in the 500 blk of N Florence St. PIO enroute to the incident. pic.twitter.com/QssV88SAH0 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 27, 2020