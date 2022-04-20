x
Wildfire

Crews extinguish grass fire in Boulder County

An investigation showed the fire was accidently started by a contractor working in the area.

HYGIENE, Colo. — On a warm, windy day with high fire danger, at least four wildfires were reported in Boulder County Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to a grass fire in the area of North 41st Street west of Hygiene in unincorporated Boulder County around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire grew to four acres in size and was contained by fire crews that responded, said the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). An investigation showed the fire was accidently started by a contractor working in the area. 

One small loafing shed was burned with an approximate loss of $1,000.

Fire personnel from Lefthand fire district, Boulder Rural Fire Department, and Mountain View Fire Department extinguished the fire within 20 minutes, according to BCSO.

