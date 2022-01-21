Have concerns about emergency alerts? Tell us

The Marshall Fire exposed issues with the way most Colorado counties send emergency alerts.

DENVER — Many Coloradans didn't know until the Marshall Fire that most counties require residents to opt in to get emergency alerts on their cell phones.

The fire also exposed issues with the system. One neighborhood in Louisville, for example, was notified to evacuate more than an hour after some neighbors.

Others have wondered what to do about signing up if they live with roommates, or if they live and work in different counties.

Many people have asked why counties rely on this kind of system at all, instead of being able to send push alerts to cell phones.

9NEWS is looking into how emergency notification systems worked during the Marshall Fire. We're trying to establish a specific timeline for how the fire spread and who got alerts. We also want to address your concerns with the process.

Fill out this form to give us your feedback. A team at 9NEWS will read your responses and use them to guide our coverage.

