'Energetically outgoing': Boulder musician remembers man killed in Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Thursday marked two weeks since the Marshall Fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Boulder County. One person remains unaccounted and another was confirmed dead.

That person is Robert Sharpe. The 69-year-old's remains were found on his property shortly after the fire.

The Boulder music community was stunned by the news.

"Sure enough our worst fears were realized," Cameron Powers told 9NEWS. "I just started crying."

Powers is a musician who has played throughout Boulder for decades. He said for the last 26 years, Sharpe was often on the dance floor while he was on stage.

"Energetically outgoing – he really was a vibrational soul," he said. "He was sometimes the first one there and the last one to leave, and other people would get up to dance because he was already up and dancing. And all us musicians appreciate that, ya know?"

Shortly after Powers heard the news, he began to look for old videos of Sharpe and quickly found one of him leading a group of people dancing. He was wearing a green shirt and a smile on his face.

"Yeah, that’s the Roberto we remember. There he is dancing and saying 'hi' to everybody," Powers recalled with his own smile. "We were brought together through music and dance and it sticks we feel it in our hearts."

Robert left behind three brothers, a sister and many nieces and nephews.