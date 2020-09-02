DENVER — A crew with West Metro Fire rescued a woman and a dog who had fallen through the ice on a pond Sunday near Colorado Academy.

The crew was dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Sunday, after a bystander saw the woman and dog go into the pond and called emergency responders, according to a spokeswoman for West Metro Fire Rescue.

The crew was on scene in five minutes and had "hands on" the patient at 12:36 p.m., the spokeswoman said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, and the dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian. The West Metro Fire spokesperson said the woman's condition was unknown.

Colorado Academy is located at 3800 S. Pierce St., near U.S. 285 and South Wadsworth Boulevard. The private school has two ponds on the southeast corner of the property.

The reason why the woman was on the ice wasn't known, the spokeswoman said; however, fire agencies say to never chase a dog onto the ice and instead to call 911 for help.

