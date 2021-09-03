Buckingham Palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations

Buckingham Palace says racism allegations will be “taken very seriously,” and that Meghan and Harry remain “much loved” royal family members.

LONDON, UK — Buckingham Palace issued a statement Tuesday, saying the family was saddened to learn of the challenges Harry and Meghan had faced in the past few years — and that they would address the issues privately.

The palace said the “issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,’’ and are taken very seriously.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,’’ the statement said.

The statement is the first comment by the palace following Harry and Meghan’s two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they alleged that Meghan had experienced racism and callous treatment during her time in the royal family.

During the two-hour interview, Meghan described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts, yet when she asked for mental health help from the palace's human resources staff she was told she was not a paid employee. She also said a member of the royal family had expressed “concerns” to Harry about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

Winfrey later said Harry told her off-camera that the family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.