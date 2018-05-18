The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary findings on the plane crash that killed one person last week.

Robert Marquis, 67, of Glade Park, Colorado, was the only one on board the Cirrus SR22 plane when it crashed in a neighborhood near Lone Tree last Friday night.

According to the preliminary report, the plane left Centennial Airport at 8:11 p.m. and was initially headed to Grand Junction.

Air traffic control recordings and radar data show that shortly after take-off, Marquis began to turn left and asked to return to the airport.

The plane was flying westbound when it lost both radar and voice communication at 8:19 p.m., only 8 minutes after take-off.

Marquis would eventually crash 2.5 miles southwest of the runway he had taken off from.

The impact of the crash caused the plane’s engine to get lodged into the side of a nearby home. According to the NTSB report, the debris from the plane was scattered for more than 1,219 feet.

The report states that visibility at the time of the crash was about 7 miles. Initially, the National Weather Service had reported that there was only a half-mile to a mile of visibility around the airport because of fog and mist.

