WATCH LIVE: Boebert wins GOP nomination for Colorado House seat

U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert beat challenger Don Coram in the Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press called the race for Boebert with 72% of precincts reporting.

The winner will face one of the three Democrats on Nov. 8 who are vying for their party’s nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives seat that covers the Western Slope and southern Colorado, including Grand Junction and Pueblo.

The Democratic candidates are Sol Sandoval, an activist from Pueblo; Alex Walker, a first-time candidate from Eagle County; and Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.

The latest results are below:

A first-term representative, Boebert is a divisive national figure for her conspiratorial rhetoric and provocative social media style. She’s a fervent supporter of gun rights and the owner of a restaurant in Rifle where the staff open-carry firearms.

Coram, a rancher from Montrose, has served in the state Senate for five years and previously was in the state House.



Four voters in the 3rd Congressional District attempted to have Coram ejected from the primary ballot based on an argument that he didn’t submit enough valid signatures on his nominating petitions, but a Denver judge ruled in Coram’s favor in April.

There were about 487,000 active voters in the congressional district as of June 1 – 117,936 Democrats, 151,276 Republicans and 209,133 unaffiliated voters.

