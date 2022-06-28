How to find primary election results and get alerts from 9NEWS

Results start to come in at 7 p.m. Tuesday on primary races for congressional, statewide and county races across Colorado.

DENVER — You’ve filled out your primary ballot, and now Election Day is here. It’s time to follow the results at 9NEWS.com/elections.

It’s not a presidential election year, but there are plenty of statewide and county primary races to be decided, with the winners moving onto the Nov. 8 general election.

9NEWS will provide up-to-date results from The Associated Press on many of the big contested races after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Other races can be followed at the Colorado Secretary of State website and county election sites:

Most counties update race results every 90 minutes on election night, so look for updates at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Winners could be declared in some races on election night. Other races might be too close to call until after election officials have counted all ballots, which could take several days.

