March takes lead in early results for House District 6 Democratic primary

Democratic voters for the state House seat representing Denver were deciding between two candidates with opposing views.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Two Democratic candidates with opposing views faced off Tuesday in the Colorado primary election for state House District 6.

Voters for the Denver House seat were deciding between a progressive, Elisabeth Epps, and a centrist, Katie March. The winner will face Republican Donald D. Howell, who has no primary challenger, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The winner could sway policy decisions at the state Capitol. That is likely why big money is interested in House District 6 (HD 6), which includes Capitol Hill, Congress Park and Lowry.

The latest results are below:

"I represent the Democratic wing of the Democratic Party," said Epps, a community organizer and former public defender. "My opponent and I in this HD 6 race are two people, who in many other political systems, would not even be in the same political party, period."

"I believe that we need to have, in House District 6, a person who is elected as a representative who has progressive values, but can also get to real results," said March, a former historian and senior advisor to Democratic House Speaker State Rep. Alec Garnett.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.