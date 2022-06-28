Heidi Ganahl wins Colorado GOP gubernatorial primary over Greg Lopez

Heidi Ganahl will take on incumbent Jared Polis in November, according to results from The Associated Press.

COLORADO, USA — Heidi Ganahl won the Colorado 2022 Republican primary over Greg Lopez.

The Associated Press called the race for Ganahl on Tuesday night. She will face Democratic incumbent Jared Polis, who has no primary challenger, in the general election on Nov. 8.

"We have big, bold ideas to solve the problems we're facing right now," Ganahl told her supporters after AP called the race. "Colorado is ready for new leadership."

“Thank you to those of you who voted for me," Ganahl said. "For those who did not, I will work hard to earn your support. To my opponent, Greg Lopez, thank you for standing up for our state. Your passion for Colorado and dedication to restoring freedom is admirable. I look forward to working with you and your supporters."

The latest results are below:

Ganahl, an at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, is the only Republican to hold a statewide office in Colorado following Democratic sweeps in recent cycles. Outside politics, she was founder of pet care franchise Camp Bow Wow, which she sold in 2014.

She said on Tuesday night that her priorities are fixing the education system and giving law enforcement agencies the tools they need to fight crime.

"The number one thing I need to do is fix our schools," she said, adding that too many students don't read at grade level.

"We got to fix our education system, and we got to make this a great place to do business again," she said.

Lopez, an Air Force veteran who lives with his family in Elizabeth, finished third in the GOP primary for governor in 2018 and was mayor of Parker in 1992. He’s a former president and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

His loss comes after Democrats spent $1.5 million on ad buys in an effort to promote Lopez in their attempt to pick a candidate they felt would be easier to beat in November.

In Colorado, the governor serves four years and is limited to two consecutive terms. Polis was elected in 2018, defeating Republican Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton.

