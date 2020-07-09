Everything you need to know to vote in Colorado this November

Colorado is an all-mail ballot state. Here's what you need to know to make sure that your vote counts during this year's election.

COLORADO, USA — Election day will be here before you know it so now is the time to start planning to make sure your vote counts and things go smoothly.

First things first, Colorado is an all-mail ballot state, meaning that all registered voters will automatically be sent a ballot.

You'll still want to take a few steps to make sure you get a ballot.

Review your voter record to make sure your information is up to date. If not, make sure to update your address with plenty of time before election day

If you're NOT currently registered you'll need to register by Oct. 26 in order to receive a ballot in the mail

When should I expect to receive my ballot?

Counties can begin mailing ballots for the Nov. 3 general election on Oct. 9.

How do I know if my mail ballot has been mailed to me?

Go to www.GoVoteColorado.gov and log into your voter record. From there, it should show whether your mail ballot has been sent. Ballots are mailed by the counties, so if you have concerns contact your local county clerk and recorder.

What is the deadline to register to vote?

In Colorado, you can actually register to vote and vote in person on Election Day up until 7 p.m. However, as noted above if you want to vote BY MAIL then you need to be registered by Oct. 26.

If I want to vote in-person what should I do with my mail ballot?

If you want to vote in-person, you can return your mail ballot and vote in-person at a voter service and polling center.

You can still vote without returning the mail ballot. Once you vote in person county clerks will not accept any ballot that was mailed to you.

Do I need identification if I vote in person?

All voters who vote in-person must provide identification. The common forms of accepted ID are a driver's license or a Colorado ID card. You can find other acceptable forms of ID here.

How can I find my polling location?

If you want to vote at a polling location, you can find your polling location by visiting www.GoVoteColorado.gov .

What should I do if I do not receive my mail ballot, make a mistake, damage, or lose my mail ballot?

You can do one of the following:

Request a replacement mail ballot from your county clerk

Vote in-person at a voter service and polling center.

How do I make sure my ballot is counted?

To be sure your ballot is valid, follow the instructions on the mail ballot envelope. That includes making sure your ballot is signed when it is returned.

In order to be counted, your county clerk must receive your ballot no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The general recommendation is to mail your ballot at least one week before to allow enough time to meet that deadline. Postmarks do not count; ballots must be in the hands of the county clerk by 7 p.m on Election Day.

If you are unsure whether your ballot will arrive on time through the mail drop it off in-person at either a drop-box or a drop-off location. There are drop-box and drop-off sites located throughout each county.

Drop box locations are open 24 hours per day. Contact your county clerk and recorder for location information.

Be aware that if you're registering to vote for the first time, you may need to provide a copy of your ID with your mail ballot. Instructions will be provided by your county clerk with your mail ballot.

Will I still be able to vote if I am in line past 7 p.m. on Election Day?

Voters who are in line at their polling location by 7 p.m. are allowed to vote no matter how long it takes for each person to cast his or her ballot.

Will my ballot be counted if I don't vote every race on it? What if I leave some races blank?

You do not have to vote on every race unless you choose to do so. For example, some voters only cast a vote for president while others may vote for every race. Whatever races you do choose to vote on will be counted.

How does accessible voting work?

Voters with a disability can vote an electronic ballot independently and privately from their own home or other location.

During the 22 days before and on election day, the electronic ballot access website, myballot.sos.colorado.gov., will guide users through the process of voting their ballot,

Once complete, users must print the completed ballot, print the accessible ballot application provided, and then sign the accessible ballot application. All of those materials must be returned together.

They can be returned to a county drop-box, voter service and polling center or through the mail. All materials must be completed by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, voter service and polling centers are also required to meet minimum thresholds of compliance in order to serve the needs of every voter.