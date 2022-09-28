Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in Colorado

From voter registration to tracking ballots, here's the latest information on the upcoming general election in Colorado.

This voter guide will help you through the process.

The 2022 general election is on Nov. 8, when Colorado voters will make decisions on a U.S. senator and representatives, state legislators, state leaders including governor, and 11 state amendments and initiatives – in addition to local ballot issues.

Voters in Colorado can register through Election Day. To get a mail ballot, there are some deadlines to be aware of:

Or, register at a state Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office when you apply for a driver's license or when updating driver's license information.

You can register at www.GoVoteColorado.gov if you have a valid Colorado driver's license, state-issued ID card or Social Security number. If you don't have one of those, you can complete and submit a paper registration form in English or Spanish .

If you registered to vote in the last election but you didn't cast a ballot, you are still registered and eligible to vote.

As of Sept. 1, there were 3,728,525 active voters registered in Colorado.

If you have applied for or renewed a driver's license since May 2020, you were likely automatically registered to vote, under the state's Automatic Voter Registration system. To be automatically registered, eligible voters only need to provide identification that shows citizenship.

First off, you can check if you're already registered to vote in Colorado at the Secretary of State's website.

If you lose your mail ballot, you can ask for a replacement from your county clerk or vote in person at a polling site.

If you don't receive your ballot, you can check its status here .

It's likely that if you're registered to vote in Colorado, you've already received the Blue Book in the mail.

Voters will also receive the 2022 Blue Book. The ballot information booklet provides voters with the text, title and a fair and impartial analysis of each initiated or referred constitutional amendment, law, or question on the ballot.

Colorado voters will receive mail-in ballots at the addresses listed on their voter registrations, which is why it's important to check if your information is up to date.

If you choose to leave some questions blank on your ballot, your other votes will still be counted.

Here are links for information on elections and voting in counties in the Denver metro and surrounding areas and on what's on those counties' ballots:

Every voter in Colorado will see three statewide amendments and eight propositions on their ballot. And towns and cities across Colorado will hold votes on their own ballot questions.

Chapter 4 : Turning in your ballot

After you've filled out your ballot, you need to either mail it back using the envelope included with your ballot or drop it off at a designated drop-off location or drop box.

Ballots must be received by your county clerk by no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

Every valid mail ballot is counted. Don't forget to sign the envelope before you either mail the ballot or drop it off.

The last day to return your ballot by mail is Oct. 25. After that date, you should use a drop box or other designated drop-off location.

You can also vote in person at designated polling sites.

If you choose to vote in person, you can return your mail ballot at a voter service and polling center. Even if you don't return your mail ballot, you can still vote in person. Once you've voted in person, the county clerk won't accept the ballot that was mailed to you.

When voting in person, you must provide identification such as a Colorado driver's license or state ID. A full list of acceptable forms of identification is here.

All voters who are in line at their polling station by 7 p.m. on Election Day are allowed to vote no matter how long it takes for each person to cast their ballot.

To check the status of your ballot, visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov. This will show whether your ballot has been received and counted.

If you mailed in your ballot and see it hasn't been processed and choose to vote in person, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office said the ballot that is received and processed first will be counted, and the other will be voided.