9NEWS hosting town hall on climate change in Colorado

DENVER — 9NEWS will explore climate change solutions with Colorado experts at a town hall on Wednesday.

The town hall will include topics like weather, water, wildfires and what we can do to protect our planet.

All this month, 9NEWS is talking about climate change and how it affects everything we do: from wildfires to energy to our food supply to drought.

Because of warming and drought, reservoirs on the Colorado River like Lake Powell are at their lowest level in years. Millions of people in Western states rely on the Colorado River for their water.

We're also talking about wildfires and what Colorado's forests will look like for years to come after last year's fires.

Researchers are studying the trends of warmer, drier weather in the state and the impact they could have on forest recovery.

Researchers say finding alternative energy sources is one solution to lower temperatures and control wildfire, but it could be years before we see the impact of those changes.

