Altitude and DU extend broadcasting agreement

Pioneers fans will be able to watch their teams through the 2023/2024 school year.

DENVER — Altitude Sports will continue to air University of Denver Pioneers sports through the 2023/2024 school year after the two parties agreed to extend their broadcasting agreement.

Altitude said in a news release Wednesday that their broadcast schedule will include regular season men's hockey, men's and women's basketball, soccer, lacrosse and women's gymnastics.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be able to extend our relationship with the University of Denver,” said Matt Krol, vice president and general manager of Altitude. “The Pioneers represent the type of local sports programming we’ve long been committed to bringing to fans throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. The University of Denver’s teams compete at the highest levels of intercollegiate sports, as evidenced by their National Championship in NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament this past season.”

“We are very excited to continue to partner with Altitude Sports & Entertainment as our regional television home,” said Josh Berlo, vice chancellor for athletics and Ritchie Center operations. “The partnership provides a platform for our student-athletes and programs to showcase their high level of success, while ensuring a high-quality production value for our fans on linear TV and through our Pioneer Vision and the NCHC.TV streaming platforms.”

DU sports will not be available to Comcast or DISH Network customers. Altitude's agreements with both providers expired in August 2019. Those who want to watch the Pioneers must be customers of DIRECTV, Charter Communications, Evoca or other cable providers in a 10-state region that includes Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, South Dakota, Wyoming and Utah.

