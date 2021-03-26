Stan Albeck, longtime NBA coach, dies at 89 in hospice care

SAN ANTONIO — Stan Albeck, the former San Antonio, Cleveland, New Jersey and Chicago head coach during a long NBA career, died Thursday in hospice care at son John’s home. He was 89.
John Albeck told the San Antonio Express-News his father entered hospice care Thursday after having a stroke March 14. He also had a stroke in 2001 while an assistant coach with Toronto.
Albeck coached the ABA’s Denver Rockets in 1970-71, then directed Cleveland in 1979-80, San Antonio from 1980-83, New Jersey from 1983-85 and Chicago in 1985-86 — with Michael Jordan in his second season.
He took the Spurs to consecutive Western Conference Finals in 1982 and 1983. Albeck grew up in Chenoa, Illinois, and starred at Bradley.
