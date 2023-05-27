Colorado Mammoth drop first game of NLL Finals to Buffalo Bandits

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Colorado Mammoth lost the first game of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals Saturday night.
The Buffalo Bandits defeated the Mammoth by a score of 13-12 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo to take a 1-0 series lead.
The best-of-three series heads to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 2 on Monday, May 29, at 2 p.m. on ESPN2, TSN, ESPN+ and TSN+. Tickets for the Memorial Day afternoon game are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.
A deciding Game 3, if necessary, heads back to Buffalo on Saturday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m. on TSN, TSN+ and ESPN+.
The Mammoth are looking to defend their title in a rematch of last year's NLL Finals.
2023 NLL Finals Schedule
- Game 2: Monday, May 29
- 4 p.m. MT
- Ball Arena, Denver
- ESPN2, TSN, ESPN+, TSN+
- Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, June 3
- 5:30 p.m. MT
- KeyBank Center, Buffalo
- TSN, TSN+, ESPN+
