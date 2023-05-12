Mammoth win Game 1 of West Conference Finals

Connor Robinson had a hat trick as the Colorado Mammoth took a 1-0 series lead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth beat the Calgary Roughbecks Thursday night at Ball Arena in Game 1 of the West Conference Finals.

Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward stopped 36-of-43 in the Mammoth's 8-7 win.

The Mammoth will play Game 2 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Saturday as the team could close out the series in one weekend.

If not, the teams will conclude the best-of-three West Conference Finals on Saturday, May 20, in Calgary.

The East Conference Finals, featuring Toronto Rock and Buffalo Bandits, begins with a pair of back-to-back matches this weekend on Friday and Saturday.

The Mammoth are the defending National Lacrosse League (NLL) champions, having captured the title last June.

Mammoth take a 1-0 lead in the West Finals!@MammothLax make a comeback and defeat @NLLRoughnecks 8-7.



Watch the highlights from Game 1: pic.twitter.com/sZEDbzdKOB — NLL (@NLL) May 12, 2023

Cabin crew, please prepare for take off.



✈️ AIR CURRIER ✈️



@NLLRoughnecks pic.twitter.com/ItXaahsMWi — NLL (@NLL) May 12, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.