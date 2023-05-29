Mammoth top Bandits to force decisive Game 3 in NLL Finals

Colorado defeated Buffalo 16-10 in Game 2 of the NLL Finals on Monday afternoon at Ball Arena.

DENVER — Hopes of a repeat championship are alive and well for the Colorado Mammoth.

The 2022 NLL champions were facing elimination in the 2023 Finals on Monday afternoon, and responded from their Game 1 defeat to Buffalo with a 16-10 victory in Game 2 at Ball Arena.

The win forces a decisive, winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday night when the championship series shifts back to KeyBank Center in New York.

Ryan Lee led the charge for Colorado on Monday with seven points (four goals, three assists). Eli McLaughlin also had seven points (three goals, four assists), while Zed Williams tallied six (two goals, four assists).

Dillon Ward recorded 38 saves in goal for Colorado.

Game 3 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MT) Saturday.

