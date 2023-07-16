Commentary: Sabrina Ionescu is the three point queen

Whether or not she shot with a smaller ball and from three feet closer, the WNBA All-Star smashed Steph Curry's former record and is the new undisputed champion.

DENVER — Women's pro sports were on center stage this weekend, when the WNBA All-Star game shined in prime time.

New York Liberty star guard and former Oregon Duck Sabrina Ionescu stole the show with the three point contest on Friday night, sinking all but two balls. Ionescu set a new record with 37 out of a possible 40 points, surpassing Steph Curry's record of 31 points in the NBA All-Star game back in 2021. Yet, for some fans, that just wasn't impressive enough.

She uses a smaller ball, some argued. Curry's hand size is listed at 8.5 inches, while the average woman's hand is two inches smaller.

The three point line is closer for the WNBA, others jeered. Even though she had the accuracy and the strength to be true from three feet deeper.

Whether or not Sabrina Ionescu would be able to hit the same 93 percent clip with a bigger ball from one single step back, what she accomplished was absolutely mesmerizing and should be appreciated in and of itself.

It you're still unsure or questioning if she deserves the title, well, she already challenged Curry to a game of a one-on-one shoot-off, I'm sure she wouldn't mind silencing some other takers from the peanut gallery.

