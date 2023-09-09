College GameDay hints at coming to Colorado next week

Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit hinted a win by Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' squad over Nebraska would mean a visit for the Colorado State University game next week.

BOULDER, Colo. — Some of the hosts of ESPN's College GameDay hinted that a victory by the Colorado Buffaloes over the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday would mean a visit from them next weekend for the game against Colorado State University.

The conversations started when they were discussing their level of concern about Nebraska ahead of the game against Colorado when Rece Davis said there could be "GameDay implications."

"That's what I hear," Kirk Herbstreit said.

"Oh yeah, we're going out to the Mile High," Pat McAfee added before Davis interjected "I didn't say that."

The conversation continued later on when the hosts were making their picks for the game.

"Colorado wins, we go to Colorado next week," Lee Corso said while picking Coach Prime's team to win before lamenting it would be a "sixth four-hour plane trip."

"Oh it'll be a good trip next week, you'll enjoy that," Herbstriet said to Corso. "It's beautiful there at the foothills, looking up at the Rockies. Maybe the best setting in college football. We'll be there, so it will be good."

CU held up its end of the bargain, beating Nebraska 36-14.

The game against Colorado State University at Folsom Field is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

