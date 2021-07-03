Kupcho eagles 18th to cut Ernst’s LPGA Tour lead to stroke

Colorado native Jennifer Kupcho is chasing her first win on tour in Sunday's final round.

OCALA, Fla. — Jennifer Kupcho made a 12-foot eagle putt on the final hole to cut Austin Ernst’s lead to a stroke Saturday in the LPGA Tour’s Drive On Championship.

Kupcho shot a 2-under 70 at rainy Golden Ocala, setting up the eagle with a fairway wood from 215 yards that just cleared the rocks and water fronting the green on the par-5 18th.

Ernst parred the last six holes in a 69. The two-time LPGA Tour winner was at 13-under 203. Kupcho is winless on the tour.

The former Wake Forest star from Colorado won the 2018 NCAA title and the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019.

