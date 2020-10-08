x
Morikawa delivers a great shot in quiet moment to win PGA Championship

This was the first major without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: AP
Collin Morikawa watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship with one of the greatest shots hardly anyone witnessed at a major. 

On a wild Sunday at Harding Park with seven players tied for the lead, the Cal-Berkeley graduated chipped in for birdie to take the lead and then hit driver to 7 feet for eagle that clinched it. 

Morikawa closed with a 64. 

That's the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years. 

And it made the Californian a major champion at age 23. 

