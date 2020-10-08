Morikawa delivers a great shot in quiet moment to win PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO — Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship with one of the greatest shots hardly anyone witnessed at a major.
On a wild Sunday at Harding Park with seven players tied for the lead, the Cal-Berkeley graduated chipped in for birdie to take the lead and then hit driver to 7 feet for eagle that clinched it.
Morikawa closed with a 64.
That's the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years.
And it made the Californian a major champion at age 23.
This was the first major without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.