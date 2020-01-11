x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Golf

Valor Christian grad Wyndham Clark places second at Bermuda Championship

Clark fell to Brian Gay in a playoff in Sunday's final round.
Credit: AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Wyndham Clark hits from the eighth tee during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio.

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA, Bermuda — Brian Gay is a winner for the fifth time on the PGA Tour when he had reason to least expect it.

The 48-year-old Gay is just over a year away from being able to join the PGA Tour Champions. But he hasn't lost a touch against players nearly half his age. He birdied the 18th hole to get into a playoff at the Bermuda Championship.

Then, he made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to beat 26-year-old Wyndham Clark. The second-place finish is the highest of Clark's career on the PGA Tour.

The victory sends Gay to the Masters next April for the first time since 2013.

RELATED: Patrick Cantlay rallies from 4 back to win Zozo Championship

RELATED: Finau leads Memorial as Tiger Woods has quiet return to golf

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports