Valor Christian grad Wyndham Clark places second at Bermuda Championship

Clark fell to Brian Gay in a playoff in Sunday's final round.

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA, Bermuda — Brian Gay is a winner for the fifth time on the PGA Tour when he had reason to least expect it.

The 48-year-old Gay is just over a year away from being able to join the PGA Tour Champions. But he hasn't lost a touch against players nearly half his age. He birdied the 18th hole to get into a playoff at the Bermuda Championship.

Then, he made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to beat 26-year-old Wyndham Clark. The second-place finish is the highest of Clark's career on the PGA Tour.

The victory sends Gay to the Masters next April for the first time since 2013.