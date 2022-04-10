Thayer Plewe, Vail Mountain win titles at 3A boys golf state championships

Montezuma Cortez senior Thayer Plewe captured the Class 3A individual championship.

DENVER — There's not a better way to finish a golf tournament than what Thayer Plewe put together Tuesday afternoon.

The Montezuma Cortez senior poured in three birdies and an eagle (5-under) on his final five holes to win the individual title at the Class 3A boys golf state championship at Pinehurst Country Club.

Plewe's blistering finish helped him card a 6-under 134 for the two-day tournament, winning by five strokes.

"As the day went on, I started making putts," Plewe said. "That stretch was just awesome."

The team title was a close finish as Vail Mountain (445) edged out runner-up Resurrection Christian (446) by one stroke.

